DefMin Dincu, on official visit to Chisinau, Saturday and Sunday

Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu will pay an official visit to Chisinau on Saturday and Sunday, the relevant ministry (MApN) informs.

Dincu will have talks with his counterpart, Anatolie Nosatii, on Saturday.

The official agenda also includes meetings with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, and Igor Grosu, the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova .

The program of the Romanian delegation also includes a visit to the Agency of Sciences and Military Memory of the National Army, and the Military Museum in Chisinau.AGERPRES