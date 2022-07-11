Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu: Strategic partnership with the USA - an example that Romanians know how to act cohesively

The strategic partnership between Romania and the United States of America consecrated the definitive placing of our country on the road of integration in the Euro-Atlantic space and was a "brilliant" example that Romanians know and can act cohesively, synchronized, uniting "all energies" to bring Bucharest to the table of the great decisions, the Minister of Defense, Vasile Dincu said on Monday.

"The signing of the Strategic Partnership with the USA signaled the legitimate desire of Romanians to join the community of peoples who defend and promote the fundamental values of individual freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law," Dincu said in the Ministry of National Defense's message marking 25 years since signing the document.

According to the minister, "mutual trust and respect between the Romanian and US military has developed and strengthened over the past 20 years of joint action in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Western Balkans and other parts of the world." He pays tribute to those who lost their lives in theaters of operations, stressing that the sacrifice of those who died in the line of duty will "never" be forgotten.

Dincu adds that the partnership goes beyond the strict framework of cooperation in the field of defense and security, but the current context "shows that the options for engaging and developing extensive cooperation in the military field, since the first years of implementing the Strategic Partnership, were essential."

The US forces in Romania deployed mainly in the air bases at Mihail Kogalniceanu, Borcea and Campia Turzii, to which are added the troops in Deveselu to serve the anti-ballistic system Aegis Ashore, "ensure not only an increase in defense capabilities, but represent an extremely strong and convincing concretization of the allied solidarity and of the concreteness of our Strategic Partnership," completes the minister.

"The United States has made a long-term commitment to ensuring and strengthening security in the Black Sea area," he said.

In his opinion, the recent announcement of the US President Joe Biden to supplement the American forces in our country by deploying, on a rotational basis, troops at the level of a brigade, is "very important" not only for Romania, but for "the whole effort to strengthen the allied position of defense and deter any aggression on the entire Eastern Flank".

"25 years after the signing of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America, we can say that freedom remains just as precious today in Romania and around the world. It is enough to think about the drama of the Ukrainian people, with whom we are so in solidarity, in order to understand that every day lived in peace, in freedom, as nations in control of their own destinies, is due to those who have fallen in the name of freedom," concludes Vasile Dincu.

