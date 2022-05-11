Delegation of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine visits refugee centre in Brasov coordinated by City Hall

A delegation of Ukrainian MPs, together with the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission to Romania, visited the migrant centre hosted at the Centre for Business, Technological Transfer and Business incubator (CATTIA) Brasov on Wednesday, its members wanting to see what services the refugees receive, how they settled in and also to discuss the consular services that the embassy provides here.

"We visited together the accommodation places, the kindergarten groups that have been set up here, the services that they [the refugees - ed.n.] receive, integration, legal, psychological, medical counseling and other things related to their needs, as well as the donation centre where they saw how the solidarity of Brasov helped these people go through this difficult period," declared deputy mayor Flavia Boghiu, at the end of the visit.

Ukrainian officials were impressed by the services provided to their compatriots, by the mobilization of the people of Brasov that made possible the running of this centre, but also by the speed with which Brasov responded to the needs of Ukrainian refugees and the large number of people it is aimed at, given that the city is not a border one.

"First of all, we thank the local authorities who organized this centre and we are very impressed with the way it was organized, how it is handled, how the processes are managed in this center. We are impressed and we thank the Romanian side and especially the local authorities. We have visited other centres, as well, but not as big as this one in Brasov, we have visited centres in Bucharest and other states, and we are really impressed by how good it is here, how well things are organized here in Brasov," said Lyudmila Marchenko, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, representing the Ukrainian presidential party.

At the same time, the members of the delegation gave assurances that Brasov will be a partner of Ukraine and will be supported in any endeavor that it will have after the end of the war, a press release sent by Brasov City Hall informs.

The "Brasov for Ukraine" Community Centre was opened on March 4 at CATTIA. Subsequently, a permanent call-center and an online platform were set up - https://ua.brasovcity.ro/ - made available to Ukrainian refugees, but also to those who wish to offer their help. In support of the refugees from the centre came the people of Brasov or the companies that donated products or money, the restaurants that prepared and served hot meals for free, the over 1,300 volunteers who registered on the voluntarbv.ro platform, or the organizations that have supported these initiatives through various activities.