The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, is invited to participate, on Monday, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, within the "Government Hour" debate, told Agerpres.

The debate was requested by the USR (Save Romania Union) parliamentary group and is titled: "Through repeated blunders and the amplification of Russian propaganda, the Minister of Defence brings prejudices to Romania and its relationship with EU and NATO partners."

Minister Dincu was supposed to come last week to participate in the plenary sitting to give explanations regarding his statements made about the war in Ukraine, but he announced that he was leaving for an official visit to Georgia.

Vasile Dincu stated, on October 8, that negotiation represents the only chance for Russia to make peace with Ukraine. "The war will continue, (...) the only chance for peace may be the negotiation with Russia. Of course, it would be a complex negotiation. (...) The countries of the world, NATO, the United States should negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine and a peace with Russia. Ukraine alone will not be able to negotiate with Russia, because the political class in Ukraine at this moment cannot afford to assume (...) the loss of territories, an unjust loss, ultimately, of territories," Dincu told a Prima TV private television channel broadcast.

Later, President Klaus Iohannis underscored that only Ukraine will decide "when, how and what to negotiate" in the context of the war, pointing out that this is the official position of Romania and the EU, and some politicians from our country must "read the press more frequently to find out these positions."

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca then announced that he was waiting for Minister Dincu to return to the country from the NATO ministerial meeting to have "a very open discussion" about his opinion on the war in Ukraine. However, following the discussion that took place at the Victoria Palace, the spokesperson for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, specified that one of the topics addressed was "calibration of public communication" at the MApN level in a governmental context.

In his turn, Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said it was ridiculous to try to change the Minister of Defence, Vasile Dincu, or to try to change a member of Government, for a statement regarding the negotiation of peace between Ukraine and Russia.