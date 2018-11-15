Deputy PM Ana Birchall: We have the duty to reflect upon the tings that unite us

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall on Friday sent a message on the International Day for Tolerance, when she said that "we have the duty to reflect upon the things that unite us, instead of those who separate us."

"The International Day for Tolerance, celebrated every year on November 16 upon UNESCO's initiative, marks the importance of values such as tolerance, dialogue and respect for diversity, in creating and strengthening inclusive societies. In promoting these democratic values, education has a fundamental role," wrote Ana Birchall on Facebook.

She specified that education for tolerance must address fear and exclusion, extremist attitudes, which are most often leading to conflicts and violence.

"Today more than ever, we have the duty to reflect upon the things that unite us, instead of those that separate us, in order to understand the importance of a good communion," said Ana Birchall.