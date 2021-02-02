Deputy PM Barna: Romania must maintain its status as US privileged partner

Romania's status as a privileged partner of the US is a premise that must be maintained, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said after meeting today with David Muniz, who serves as US chargé d'affaires ad interim until a new ambassador is appointed.

"I am well aware that Romanians and the business community expect this government to be a champion of reform and debureaucratization and we intend to keep our word. This was my main message in the discussion I had today with David Muniz. (...) The American diplomat told me that there is a major interest of American companies in the Romanian opportunities in the technology and IT industry, infrastructure and energy. Romania's status as a privileged partner of the US is a premise that must be maintained," Barna wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the meeting discussed "the best ways to strengthen cooperation" between the governments of Romania and the US and how the Strategic Partnership between Bucharest and Washington "can become even more relevant in the next period".

"One of the conditions is for Bucharest to have political stability and an unwavering determination to continue the reforms announced in the governing program," Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna underscored.