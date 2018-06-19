Deputy PM Birchall participates in Select USA Summit and World Gas Conference in Washington

Deputy Prime Minister for Implementation of Romania's Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall will participate in the Select USA Summit and World Gas Conference, which will take place in Washington DC, informs a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, Ana Birchall wil take part, during June 20 - June 22, in the SelectUSA Summit, at the organisers' invitation - the Administration of the United States of America. The meeting represents the most important event dedicated to investments, annually organised in the United States. High ranking government officials and first class businessmen will attend activities on the sidelines of the meeting. This year, the host of the Summit will be U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.At the same time, Birchall will participate in the first part of the works of the World Gas Conference, an event which will take place from June 25 to June 29."On the sidelines of the two events, Romanian Deputy Prime Minister will have meetings with high ranking US officials, the objective being to further deepen the US-Romania Strategic Partnership, especially on the economic side," reads the press release.