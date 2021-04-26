Deputy PM Hunor: Romania has not exceeded any deadline, PNRR has not been rejected

Romania has not exceeded any deadline, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has not been rejected, Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), said on Monday.

He added that coalition leaders continue to discuss the best solutions for each component.

"Let's see what those mature projects are with which we can go before the Commission in the discussions that Minister Ghinea will have in the coming weeks. And somewhere on May 30-31 this document must be ready, as recommended by the Commission not only to Romania, to all the member states, when saying that April 30 is an indicative date. (...) What I discussed [with President Iohannis - ed.n.] was an absolutely open, correct discussion, without any resentment, because here nobody, neither Guinea, nor anyone else had any other opportunity to discuss than what it has been received from line ministries, and Romania has not exceeded any deadline, the plan has not been rejected and there is currently no delay in our relationship with the Commission. So there is no reproach and no resentment within the coalition over the talks so far," the deputy prime minister told Parliament at the end of a governing coalition meeting.

According to him, very well-described, mature projects must be brought, "because Minister Ghinea cannot go unarmed to the Commission, either."

"He receives ammunition from ministers. (...) Romania is not late and there is no problem in this respect. (...) All financial possibilities must be used and there is no delay. The Commission itself suggested to the Member States to continue the discussion and the preparations with national plans and there is time until May 31. So we're not late. We'll be late after May 31. Ratifications haven't been made in most Member States either, it's a very long process until we can say we're being late (...) In the coalition, we have put everything on a normal path and we will continue the talks in the coming days," Kelemen Hunor said.