Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor: Pension can be maximum 75% of net salary

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor declared on Tuesday evening, for private broadcaster B1TV, that in his opinion, pensions should be maximum 75% of net salary, and current pensions that surpass the salary are not correct.

Kelemen Hunor specified that if Romania has some categories which throughout the career had restrictions, such as magistrates, mayors, MPs, police officers, military, then their pensions can be compensated with additional points, beyond the principle of contribution, but the Romanian state needs to make a decision in this sense.

"There are pensions that are larger than the gross salary, that is why we are reaching 30-40-50,000 RON per month and this is not right. (...) From the net salary, the pension should be 75% maximum. (...) The Germans do it, the French do it. From 70%, 75%, some go to 76-77%. They do this reward for these professional categories in many countries. We are avoiding to discuss this," the deputy PM said.

He reminded that within the coalition a work group was founded to analyze the matter of these pension categories.