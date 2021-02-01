Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor: We are for all special pensions' annulment, with no distinction

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) supports the annulment of all special pensions, Deputy Prime minister Kelemen Hunor, the head of this political formation, said on Monday.

"We will support the cancellation of all special pensions, without any distinction. We will not support another variant," Kelemen Hunor said in Parliament.

Asked if he supported the USR (Save Romania Union)'s version of the elimination of special pensions for dignitaries, the UDMR head showed that there was no coalition agreement on this issue.

"That's their opinion, there's no agreement in the coalition. Every citizen is equal before the law," said Kelemen Hunor, who added that special pensions should be eliminated for all social and professional categories.

Kelemen Hunor added that there is no agreement in the coalition on freezing pensions either.

"There is no agreement on pension freeze. In the government programme and in the discussions before we formed the Government, we have made a commitment that pensions will increase in 4 years with that 40-something percent, as the law stipulates, not in a year. (...) Depending on the budgetary possibilities, there must be an increase this year too," he added.