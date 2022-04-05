Details regarding Sercan case: MAI condemns any attempt of intimidating journalists, supports their independence

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) condemns "any sort of act of intimidating journalists" and expresses its support for their independence.

"We firmly support the freedom of the press and the right to free speech of any person. Furthermore, we condemn any sort of act of intimidating journalists and we support their independence. The civil society and the media are institutional partners that have a huge input for the well functioning of MAI," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, in the context of aspects that appeared in the public space that concern journalist Emilia Sercan being threatened.According to the MAI press release, the Minister of Internal Affairs "expresses his trust that institutions with attributes in investigating criminal cases can clarify these aspects, also encouraging them to act with celerity".The Ministry of Internal Affairs says that "the involvement of journalist Emilia Sercan is relevant in the process of reform initiated at the level of the Alexandru-Ioan Cuza Police Academy"."The Minister of Internal Affairs constantly displays his openness towards the concerns of media representatives, their activity having a positive impact on the institution," the quoted source also says.Journalist Emilia Sercan wrote on Facebook on Monday that she is subject to "discredit and intimidation" after January 18 when she "revealed that the doctorate thesis of the Prime Minister was plagiarized".