Different access conditions for studies in UK, depending on person's status, type of program

The students who have been in the United Kingdom until 31 December 2020 and who meet the conditions for registration in the EU Settlement Scheme or have already applied are not affected by the new immigration rules. They continue to benefit from tuition fees at the same level and the right to access a financial loan to cover tuition fees under the same conditions.

In response to a request from AGERPRES, the Romanian Embassy in London explains that, regarding access to studies in the United Kingdom, different conditions are provided depending on the status of the person concerned and the type of study program concerned.

Thus, in the case of those who intend to study in the United Kingdom and have obtained resident status (settled status or presettled status obtained under the EU Settlement Scheme) until June 30, 2020, nothing changes. They will have access to the education system in the current conditions.

Romanians who are not residents and will access the study market for the first time in the academic year 2021-2022 will have to follow the procedure for obtaining a Student Visa. They will follow the provisions of the point-based immigration system which applies to all European citizens wishing to study after this date in the United Kingdom. Potential Romanian students must apply for a student visa. It is important to note that for short courses - for example 1-6 months - there is no need to obtain a student visa.

The student visa (for long-term courses) is obtained by fulfilling some criteria whose total value is 70 points:

- be accepted by an accredited student sponsor in the United Kingdom (licensed student sponsor);

- to be able to support oneself financially;

- to have a good knowledge of English.

Applications are submitted online at https://www.gov.uk/student-visa/apply.

Additional information about the accredited British universities, the conditions advanced by them, the guide of the requested documents, etc. are available at the mentioned link. A general guide to the UK student route is available at: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/931352/The_UK_s_points-based_immigration_system_Utroduction_for.df.

An applied guide on visa steps can be found at: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/924151/PBS_Applying_to_study_in_the_UK.

January 1, 2021 ends the transition period after withdrawal from the European Union and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland becomes a third country, which means that there will be changes in travel, work, study, trade and other fields.

Romanian citizens who want to come to the United Kingdom after January 1, 2021 (for work, study or visit) must be informed in advance from official sources, the Embassy states, adding that it is at their disposal with information or answers.