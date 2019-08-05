DIICOT: Bone fragments and ash in bag, suspect Dinca says they belong to Luiza

The investigators found burnt bone fragments and ash in a bag, that Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect in the Caracal murder case, claims belong to the girl who disappeared in April, Luiza Melencu, the spokesperson of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Mihaela Porime, announced on Monday.

The bag was found in a forest near Caracal, Gheorghe Dinca being the one who indicated to the investigators its location.

"This is what he declared, that this is the Luiza's body. Until we have the laboratory tests we cannot say. He came with new details. Forensic clues are being picked up every day and will be processed. The evidence is being collected and will be sent to forensic analysis," said Mihaela Porime.

The DIICOT representative said that there are no clues that there would be other victims besides the two girls, Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu.