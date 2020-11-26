 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

DNA: 67 searches in Bucharest and five counties in three cases related to corruption and money laundering

perchezitii

Prosecutors from the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) on Thursday are conducting 67 searches in Bucharest and the Suceava, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Neamt and Bacau counties, in three investigations related to corruption and money laundering.

According to a press release sent by DNA to AGERPRES, the prosecutors from the Suceava Territorial Service conduct searches related to three investigations into suspicions of corruption deeds, money laundering and building a criminal ring, committed over 2018-2020.

"On Wednesday, after obtaining the legal authorizations from the relevant court, the law enforcement conducted 67 home searches in localities around Bucharest and in the counties of Suceava, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Neamt and Bacau, nine of which are public institutions and the rest being the homes of individuals or headquarters of companies," reads the release.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.