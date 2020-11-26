DNA: 67 searches in Bucharest and five counties in three cases related to corruption and money laundering

Prosecutors from the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) on Thursday are conducting 67 searches in Bucharest and the Suceava, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Neamt and Bacau counties, in three investigations related to corruption and money laundering.

According to a press release sent by DNA to AGERPRES, the prosecutors from the Suceava Territorial Service conduct searches related to three investigations into suspicions of corruption deeds, money laundering and building a criminal ring, committed over 2018-2020.

"On Wednesday, after obtaining the legal authorizations from the relevant court, the law enforcement conducted 67 home searches in localities around Bucharest and in the counties of Suceava, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Neamt and Bacau, nine of which are public institutions and the rest being the homes of individuals or headquarters of companies," reads the release.