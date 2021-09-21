 
     
DNA: Criminal file to investigate into the manner in which COVID-19 vaccine doses were purchased

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) informed on Tuesday that a new criminal case will investigate into the manner in which the doses of COVID-19 vaccines were purchase.

According to a DNA press release sent to AGERPRES, a criminal case regarding the acquisition of the doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, has just been registered.

"The criminal investigation seeks to find out whether there was committed abuse of office with obtaining undue benefits for oneself or for another in acquiring the vaccine doses or not. At this point, no person has the capacity of suspect or defendant, in this file," informs anti-corruption prosecutors.

