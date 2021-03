Irinel Popescu and Vasile Ciurchea, former heads of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), have been sent to trial by the prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which they are being accused of bribe taking and abuse of office, for illegally concluding a series of appendixes allowing the award of overvalued agreements, involving a damange of more than 8 million euros against the CNAS, the DNA informed on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.