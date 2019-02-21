DNA stocktaking report: Number of complaints, down about 50pct as compared to 2015

Acting Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Calin Nistor said on Friday that the number of complaints received by the institution fell by about 50 percent in 2018 as compared to 2015.

"In fact, in 2018 we received from the citizens, legal persons a number of 1,513 complaints, which will be reflected later in the other indicators of the activity of the National Anti-corruption Directorate, namely - causes to be settled, cases actually solved with substantive solutions," said Calin Nistor at the presentation of the DNA stocktaking report for 2018.He added that in the second part of last year, emphasis was placed on the more rigorous scrutiny by the hierarchical leaders of the solutions ordered by the prosecutors within the institution.Nistor also said that, in the context of this low rate of complaints received, the number of files to be solved by the National Anti-corruption Directorate declined by 19 percent as compared to 2017."We had 9,191 files to solve as compared to 11,234 the previous year," Nistor showed.