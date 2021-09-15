Dragu sends Constitutional Court separate point of view on censure motion: It is rather a political conflict

Senate President Anca Dragu announces that she has sent to the Constitutional Court a point of view regarding the existence of a legal conflict of constitutional nature between the Government and the Parliament, agerpres report.

One day ago, Anca Dragu stated that she would send to the Constitutional Court two points of view - one of the relevant Committee, adopted by the Standing Bureau, and another in her personal name - regarding the Government's notification to the Court on the existence of a Government-Parliament legal conflict in the case of the censure motion.

"In this point of view, signed by me, as President of the Romanian Senate, I show that there are no reasons to consider the existence of a legal conflict of constitutional nature. It is in fact a conflict of a political nature that the Government wants to transform into a conflict of constitutional nature. We also show in this point of view sent to the Court that this is rather a request which cannot be admissible by the Constitutional Court. It is about a series of criticisms related to the initiation and submission of the censure motion. The censure motion is a constitutional legal instrument available to parliamentarians, an instrument of control over the activity of the Government, and we show, as such, that there is no blockage of the activity of the two institutions on the basis of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature. I repeat: it is a political conflict, rather, which at the level of the Government is intended to be turned into a legal conflict of a constitutional nature," Dragu said in a press statement held at the Parliament Palace.