Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte is paying a visit to Romania on Wednesday.

PM Mark Rutte will be accompanied by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the "Getica" National Joint Training Centre at Cincu, Brasov County, told Agerpres.

The three officials are scheduled to carry out meetings and talks in the plenary of the official delegations.

Also scheduled are discussions with the servicemen deployed at the training centre and joint press statements.