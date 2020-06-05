Ecotic, Green WEEE kick off refurbished IT equipment donation campaign to disadvantaged communities

Ecotic and Green WEEE kick off on Friday a campaign dubbed "Enter the Solidarity Circle" that will run until 20 October 2020, aiming to refurbish used IT equipment that will be then donated to disadvantaged communities, the two companies' officials announced Friday.

The "Enter the Solidarity Circle" campaign is carried out with the support of the Association of IT & Communication Equipment Manufacturers and Distributors - APDETIC, the Informal School of IT and Workshops Without Borders.

The companies are invited to donate IT equipment that would otherwise be scrapped and actively contribute to the digitisation of beneficiaries in disadvantaged areas. The equipment handed over will be prepared for re-use by Workshops Without Borders and will then be donated.

At the same time, schools, placement centres or NGOs wishing to benefit from these facilities are invited to register in order to benefit from donated IT equipment.

"We initiate this campaign to collect and donate IT equipment in the context of the ramping up of online education driven by the pandemic and the reduced access to technology of many rural communities. Thus, many computers, after reconditioning, will get a new life through their use by schools, foster homes or NGOs," Valentin Negoita, president of ECOTIC, said.

In his turn, Green WEEE CEO Marius Costache made it clear that the period we are going through requires a more responsible way of managing the products and materials we use.

"In the case of used electronic devices, re-use presents a challenge and an opportunity to reduce the 'digital gap' and provide the tested devices to people who need them. As a recycler, we support extending the life of devices, our goal being to preserve the natural resources and protect the surrounding environment," Marius Costache stressed.

