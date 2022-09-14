EduMin Cimpeanu: Pupils facing socio-economic difficulties will receive 200 lei as scholarship

The government will approve a decision by which all students facing socio-economic difficulties will benefit from social scholarships of 200 lei, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, informs.

"All students who are facing socio-economic difficulties will benefit from social scholarships from the state budget. There are being considered, first of all, those from families with low incomes, and also absolutely all children with chronic diseases, children with disabilities, orphans of one or both parents. All these categories of students will receive and are receiving - we have the Government's decision today on the agenda - social grants in the amount of 200 lei. In 2020 it was 100 lei, before 2020 it was only a few lei," Sorin Cimpeanu said on Wednesday, during the Government meeting, told Agerpres.

At the same time, he explained that next week a draft of an emergency ordinance regarding the settlement of the transport of students who study in a different locality than the one of residence would be submitted to the Government for approval.

The Minister wanted to specify that the social grants are ensured through the budgets of the local authorities, from the state budget, and the transport of all students in Romania, from home to school, is ensured from the budget of the Ministry of Education.