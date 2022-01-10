 
     
EduMin: Schools with less than 60% vaccination rate in above 3/1,000 incidence localities go online

Inquam Photos/ George Călin
Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Monday that the schools where the vaccination rate is below 60% on Friday, and the incidence of infections with the novel coronavirus in the respective locality is higher than 3 per thousand would go online, Agerpres reports.

Schools that meet two conditions simultaneously - the vaccination rate is less than 60% and operate in a locality where the infection rate is higher than 3 per thousand go online, the minister told a news conference, pointing out that the same applied to kindergartens.

Cimpeanu stated that, given that the rules on the duration of quarantine had been changed, there was a need to update the joint order of the Minister of Education and the Minister of Health with the new rules on national level.

