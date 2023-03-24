Electrica announces completion of acquisition of company developing photovoltaic project 'Satu Mare 2'

Electrica has completed the acquisition of the Sunwind Energy company, whose main activity is the production of energy from photovoltaic sources, the company informed on Friday.

According to a press release, Electrica is developing the photovoltaic project "Satu Mare 2," with an installed capacity of 27 MW. The project is in the "ready to build" phase and is located in the vicinity of Botiz commune, Satu Mare county.

"In accordance with the strategic commitment we made to our stakeholders, we are continuing the process of expanding the Electrica Group's activity in the field of electricity production from renewable sources. At the beginning of February, we completed the acquisition process of the company developing the project photovoltaic plant 'Vulturu', and the team's efforts were channeled towards new opportunities in this area of interest. From our perspective, such approaches are not only of particular importance from the point of view of business strategy, but have also become a necessity at the industry level. In this sense, the Electrica Group will continue to pursue the expansion of the portfolio in the field of electricity production from renewable sources," said the general director of Electrica, Alexandru Chirita.

Electrica informed the capital market on July 28, 2021 about the signing of the sale-purchase agreement of 100% of the shares of Sunwind Energy, told Agerpres.

Also, on February 6, 2023, Electrica announced the completion of the acquisition of the company Green Energy Consultancy & Investments, which develops the "Vulturu" photovoltaic project. It has an installed capacity of 12 MWp DC (peak power at the level of the panels), 9.75 MW AC (evacuating power in the network) and is located in the area of Vulturu commune, Vrancea county.

The transactions are part of the Electrica Group's strategy established for the period 2019-2023, in which the expansion of the electricity value chain is also considered, especially in the area of electricity production from renewable sources, the release also says.

The Electrica Group is a key player on the electricity distribution and supply market in Romania, as well as one of the most important players in the energy services sector.

The Electrica Group offers services to approximately 3.9 million users and has a national coverage area - with organization in three areas for the distribution of electricity: Transilvania Nord, Transilvania Sud, Muntenia Nord, and throughout the country for the supply of electricity and for maintenance and energy services.

Since July 2014, Electrica has been a company with majority private capital, listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges.

Electrica is the only listed Romanian company in the field of electricity distribution and supply.