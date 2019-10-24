Emergency Inspectorate: Footage of Colectiv fire to be made available to any competent structure requesting this

Footage circulated in the media of the Colectiv Club fire tragedy does not cover the entire intervention that night, which lasted about five hours, and will be made available to any competent structure that request this, Colonel Cristian Radu, first deputy of the Commander of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) said on Thursday.

"The images aired by TV broadcasters were taken by our colleagues and are not a continuous film from the moment of the start of the intervention until its completion. The intervention lasted about five hours, and the respective images only cover about 20 minutes. (...) Allegations have been circulated that the IGSU National Operational Center has decided to keep these images under lock. As the head of this structure I state with full responsibility that I didn't tell or order anyone such an action, quite the contrary, the images are kept in the original format at the premises of the Bucharest Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and will be made available to any competent structure requesting this," Cristian Radu told a press conference.An approximately 20-minute film that shows the first part of the authorities' intervention after the fire broke out at the Bucharest Colectiv Club on October 30, 2015 was posted on Thursday on the website of the Libertatea daily.