Energy Ministry's Dragan: We hope emergency ordinance on quantitative compensation be adopted in first Gov't meetings

Quantitative compensation is highly anticipated by all consumers in the market, as the installed capacity for prosumers is increased in that bill, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Energy Dan Dragos Dragan said on Wednesday, noting that he he hopes the emergency ordinance be adopted in the first Government meetings, agerpres reports.

"Quantitative compensation is highly anticipated by all consumers in the market, as you well know, in that bill we have increased the installed capacity for prosumers, for quantitative compensation. (...) That normative act is being drafted. We hope that in the first meetings of the Government this emergency ordinance will be adopted and this measure will begin to produce its effects, beneficial effects for all the beneficiaries and to the Romanian electricity market in general, taking into account our perspective and estimates regarding the additional generation capacity that will be installed due to this measure in support of household consumers, but also in support of SMEs," the Secretary of State mentioned within a relevant event.

Referring to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Dragos Dragan stressed that the target is 100% in terms of funds attracted from PNRR for energy.