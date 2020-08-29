Entering Egypt, including transiting through it, only on negative COVID-19 test from Sept. 1

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) has informed that from September 1 all air passengers entering Egypt through any airport regardless of the state from which they travel must produce a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken 48 hours, at the latest, before entering the country.

Therefore, MAE reminds people arriving in Egypt from Romania will be allowed entry only upon producing a COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken 48 hours taken 48 hours, at the latest, before arrival in Egypt.

According to the information provided by Egyptian authorities, the rule will also be imposed on air passengers transiting through Egypt, even if the state of final destination does not require the presentation of a such a test.

Information on the new measure is available at the following link: cairo.mae.ro/local-news/1136.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Cairo: 002027359546, with the calls being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators. Romanian nationals facing a difficult, special situation of an emergency nature may also call the emergency line of the Romanian Embassy in Cairo: 002027359546.

MAE recommends visiting the websites: www.mae.ro/node/52005 and cairo.mae.ro.