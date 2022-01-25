Entire STB fleet is back on the route (Deputy Mayor)

The Bucharest Transport Company (STB) protest represents a turning point for the Bucharest administration, says Deputy Mayor Stelian Bujduveanu, after the end of the STB employees' strike.

"We have a choice between the road to the future - through reforms and respect for the people - or the "old way" in which people are improperly treated and the city remains in the past, powerless and captive of some interest groups," Bujduveanu wrote on Tuesday morning on his Facebook page.

He notes that "public transport is operating at full capacity, starting at 7.00".

"The entire STB fleet is on the route, and the people of Bucharest can use any means of public transport. I thank the tram drivers, the bus and trolleybus drivers who turned to the people and resumed their activity - an important step towards normalcy in the Romanian capital,", states the deputy mayor of the Capital.

The employees of the Bucharest Transport Company decided to suspend the protest action and resume the activity after five days in which the public transport in Bucharest was blocked.