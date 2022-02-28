EnviMin Barna Tanczos, at UNEA: There is need for global binding agreement regarding plastic materials

The Minister for Environment, Waters and Forests, Barna Tanczos, believes that an important result of the UN Environment Assembly of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEA) is the launching of an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) in view of a global binding agreement regarding plastic materials, which would include their entire life cycle, including micro-plastics.

"Romania believes that multilateral environment efforts are the key to catalyze the commitment of the country towards the global environment challenge, especially in the case of plastic pollution, which requires global solutions, coordination, joint responsibility and common involvement. I hope that one of the main results of UNEA 5.2 will be the launching of an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) in view of a global binding agreement regarding plastic materials, which would comprise the entire life cycle of plastic materials, including micro-plastics," said Barna Tanczos, at the fifth session of UNEA 5.2, in Nairobi, Kenya.

He added that UNEA should approach critical issues, including the loss of biodiversity, chemical waste, nitrogen management and a better management of resources and minerals, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to a press release of the Ministry for Environment, Waters and Forests, sent on Monday to AGERPRES, the Romanian official drew attention to Romania's National Strategy for Durable Development, which defines the national framework for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, by which "Romania promoted legislative restrictions for certain plastic products, especially single-use plastics, and established targets to reduce the consumption of other single-use plastic products, promoting at the same time ecological alternatives."