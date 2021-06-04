EnviMin, regarding Eforie beach: We want a modern seaside, with biodiversity protection

The Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Tanczos Barna, declared on Friday, in Eforie (resort and town on the Black Sea's shore, ed.n), where the works for expanding the beach have begun, that the authorities want a modern resort, from a tourist point of view, which offers the possibility of carrying out economic activities in 21st century conditions while also following to protect biodiversity, agerpres reports.

According to the minister, the works for expanding the Romanian seaside beaches, some of them finished, will also lead to the creation of dozens of hectares of biodiversity.

"It is, probably, the most interesting lot of all those that were finished, are currently being developed or will be, because, beyond the 50 hectares of beaches which will be created, we will have 29 hectares of biodiversity, 29 hectares where protected species will have the possibility to relaunch that extremely important biodiversity for the Black Sea, for Romania and for Europe," the Environment Minister said.He also said that the tender regarding the works for expanding the beach in Eforie was won by one of the biggest companies in the field, namely the Van Oord Dredging and Marine Contractors BV company. The company announced it will begin works for protecting and rehabilitating the Romanian seaside of the Black Sea in the Eforie area, based on a protection and execution contract signed with the Dobrogea Seaside Water Basin Administration.The project worth 394,956,415.36 RON, is financed through European funds and was won after a tender by the Dutch company, which has over 150 years of experience in the field of maritime hydro-technical works and over 186 projects worldwide. With employees of 73 nationalities, the Van Oord company is known for innovative and durable solutions, always having in mind the notion of the future," the company's representatives declared.