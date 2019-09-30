EP Legal Affairs Committee definitively rejected Rovana Plumb's candidacy as European Commissioner for Transport

The Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) of the European Parliament rejected on Monday Rovana Plumb's candidacy as European Commissioner for Transport, sources in Brussels told AGERPRES.

There were 13 votes against Rovana Plumb's candidacy, whereas only seven in favour.Moreover, the Legal Affairs Committee also rejected the candidacy of Laszla Tracsanyi for the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement portfolio. There were 12 votes against and nine in favour.Chair of the Legal Affairs Committee Lucy Nethsingha (Renew Europe group) will send a letter to President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, in which she will present the standpoint of this committee regarding candidates Rovana Plumb and Laszlo Trocsanyi.The Legal Affairs Committee had recommended on Thursday that the validation procedure be suspended for Rovana Plumb and Commissioner-designate for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy Laszlo Trocsanyi. As for Rovana Plumb, the JURI members thought that there was a conflict of interest due to a loan that she had contracted and the lack of clarity on how she would pay it, without compromising the office for which she was proposed.The Legal Affairs Committee can suspend the hearings in the specialised committees of the European Parliament in case of Commissioners-designate if there are conflicts of interests after an assessment of their declaration of assets.Rovana Plumb was designated as European Commissioner for Transport in the future European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen and her hearings in the Transport and Tourism (TRAN) and the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) Committees were scheduled for 2 October, as of local time 09:00hrs (07:00 GMT).