Ethnic Festival, at Banat Village Museum, celebrates multiculturalism of the area

The 21st edition of the Ethnic Festival organized by the Center of Culture and Art of western Timis County (CCAJT), and hosted by the Banat Village Museum on Sunday, celebrates the multiculturalism that defines the Banat region through the customs and traditions of its ethnic groups, Agerpres reports.

The performance will feature the customs and traditions of Serbs, Germans, Hungarians, Bulgarians, Slovaks, Roma, Jews, Ukrainians, Czechs and Aromanians, who will display the beauty of folk costumes and will bring on the stage the folk songs and dances that recreate, in a fascinating cultural puzzle, the spirit of good living together, informs a CCAJT press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.Invited to the recital are Vasile Conea, Otilia Duma and Doru Taranu Band.Hailing from Ciacova, Vasile Conea represents the Banat song in all that is most beautiful and authentic, its unmistakable timbre is a true mark of Romanian folklore, and its audience feels every note springing directly from the soul. The artist is known as the "king of the doine [Romanian folk song]", with a repertoire that includes over 400 songs. About himself, the soloist confesses that "my voice has never shaken, but before any show, no matter what stage of your career you are in, it is normal to be nervous. You want everything to turn out perfectly".Otilia Duma, a very appreciated performer from the Banat area, started her artistic career at the age of 18, she collaborated with the Banat Professional Ensemble and released over 100 folk songs.Doru Taranu is a valuable instrumentalist who collaborated with the most famous voices of the Banat folklore and contributed to the launch of many young Banat artists. He collaborated with the Banatul Professional Ensemble and released over 50 CDs with popular music together with well-known artists.