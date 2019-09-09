European Commissioner Tibor Navracsics: Biggest problem of Romanian education system is underfunding

European Commissioner Tibor Navracsics, in charge with education, culture, youth and sports, on Monday stated in Satu-Mare that, according to the officials in Brussels, the biggest problem of the Romanian education system is underfunding, plus its focus on theoretical education to the detriment of practical education.

"The European Union monitors every member state's education system. And the biggest problem of the Romanian one, as seen from Brussels, is the fact that it is underfunded. Also, the Romanian education system focuses much more on theory instead than on the practical side," Tibor Navracsics told a press conference.

He added that he wanted to come to Satu-Mare on the first day of the new school year as a recognition of the results obtained here by both the municipality and the county, which made important steps in the development of technical education and dual education, respectively.

On the same occasion, the President of the Satu Mare County Council, Pataki Csaba, said that, by comparison with other counties, Satu Mare already inclined the balance toward technical education, as it made every possible move to attract new funds besides those received from the state.

European Commissioner Tibor Navracsics also added the EU intends to implement the European education space concept by 2025, to be structured on 4 levels.

The first level will be represented by a kindergarten network, the second will be about the mutual acceptance of graduation certificates, the third will focus on the need for pupils and students to learn as many foreign languages as possible, and the fourth will about the union of the European universities. Moreover, when it comes to vocation education, the idea is to focus more on dual education and obtaining of professional competencies.

The European Commissioner on Monday had a press conference alongside the President of the County Council, Pataki Csaba, and the mayor of Satu Mare Municipality, Kereskenyi Gabor.