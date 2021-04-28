European Funds Minister: I have presented Romania's Government stance on PNRR in Brussels

European Funds Minister Cristian Ghinea said on Wednesday that he presented to the European Commission the position agreed by the Romanian Government on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and made it clear that of the investments for transport, the 4.5 billion euros that go to the railway infrastructure remains unchanged.

"I haven't heard anyone have any concerns about the way we negotiated in Brussels, where we presented, as I told President Iohannis, Romania's position, the one agreed in the Government. There are several ministers who are unhappy that the Commission's feedback brings some aspects that make us, when we prioritise, cut more. (...) When you have 41 billion, everyone loves you in government. When you have to bring in 29 billion, nobody loves you anymore. We proposed, even today in the Government, we had a discussion, a method by which to reach 29 billion. Everything that means green, everything that means digital remains. (...) We take those recommendations, where the Commission says that we do not have country recommendations, that we do not have enough reforms. Ministries must propose reforms," said Cristian Ghinea, in the Senate, where he participates in the governing coalition's meeting.

As for the road side, he explained that the financing of road transport in the PNRR is not approved by the European Commission.

"From the transport side, of 9 billion, 4.5 billion are for railways. The Commission has nothing against it. On the contrary, everyone salutes. The Commission says 'this financial mechanism has not been made for road infrastructure'. We understand, but we have this national priority. We also have projects and we need funding in the next 10 years on this subject," Ghinea added.

The minister pointed out that the motorway to Moldavia has 2 billion euros allocated from the Operational Transport Programme.