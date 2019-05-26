EuropeanElections2019/ PRO Romania's Tudose: I voted for a normal Romania

Romania's former Prime Minister and candidate of the PRO Romania Party in the elections to the European Parliament Mihai Tudose stated, upon exiting the polling station, that he voted for a normal Romania.

"I voted for a normal Romania, for a normalcy in Romania and, also, for a normal Romania in the relations with its strategic partners, both Euro-Atlantic and European [partners]. So far the voter turnout is a very good one. I estimate that at municipality level, the percentage will be higher than 40 percent. If people get involved, the results measure up," Tudose mentioned.The PRO Romania candidate took all the three ballot papers, the one for the European elections and the two ballot papers for the referendum.Mihai Tudose voted on the additional rolls, at a polling section organised in the House of Culture in Ianca town and mentioned that it is a tradition for him to vote in Ianca, a thing that he has been doing for more then 20 years.On the electoral rolls existing at the level of Braila county, 289,994 electors are registered, for whom 280 polling stations have been established, out of which 140 in the county seat, ten in Ianca, seven in Insuratei and three in Faurei, according to the information made public by the Braila Prefecture.