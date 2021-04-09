 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Eurostat: Romania had the highest current account deficit in the EU in Q4

R Street Institute
deficit economie buget

The European Union recorded a current account surplus of 110.30 billion euros (3.2% of GDP) in the fourth quarter xc of 2020, and the EU member states with the highest current account deficits were Romania (minus 3.5 billion euros), Greece (minus 2.7 billion euros), Bulgaria, Estonia and Cyprus (minus 0.8 billion euros), according to data published by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

In the third quarter of this year, the European Union recorded a current account surplus of 81.1 billion euros (2.4% of GDP), and in the fourth quarter of 2019 an increase of 66 billion euros (1.9% of GDP), agerpres.ro confirms.

According to Eurostat, between October and December 2020, a number of 17 EU member states recorded a current account surplus, with Germany (70.40 billion euros) and Italy (22.20 billion euros) on the first places. The Netherlands (13.90 billion euros), Ireland (7.10 billion euros) and Denmark (6.50 billion euros), while ten other member countries, including Romania, had a current account deficit.

Eurostat points out that in the fourth quarter of 2020 the EU recorded the largest current account surpluses in relation to the United Kingdom (46.80 billion euros), the United States (31 billion euros), Switzerland (24.90 billion euros), Brazil (9.30 billion euros), Hong Kong (5.90 billion euros), Russia (4.70 billion euros), Canada (4.60 billion euros), Japan (3.30 billion euros) and India (2.50 billion euros). Deficits were recorded in relation to China (minus 23 billion euros) and offshore financial centers (minus 15.40 billion euros).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.