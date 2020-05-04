FICE calls on MEC to consider holding national exams in August or calling them off in 2020

The International Federation of Educational Communities - Romania Section (FICE Romania) calls on the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) to consider holding a single Baccalaureate session in August and the National Assessment Test (Capacitate, e. n.) in the same period but also calling off the organisation of both national exams and exclusively taking into account, as their results, the general averages assigned to the study cycles.

"FICE Romania considers that the right of young people to access the completion of study cycles and certification in complete legality for further education and training is indisputable, and the conditions for their materialisation must be ensured. At the same time, it is imperative to organize and conduct national exams in conditions of maximum security for students, as well as for all those employed in the complex examination mechanism (teachers, parents, administrative staff, etc.) As a result, FICE Romania calls on the Ministry of Education and Research to consider both the content elements of the examination mechanism as well as their inter-dependence and dynamic. FICE Romania also points out the need to consider, first of all, the real, objective conditions for the application of measures in educational institutions, measures otherwise justly and credibly described and explained at the ministry's level. In parallel, the risks and consequences of any malfunction are to be assessed," reads an appeal sent, on Sunday, to the MEC, signed by the president of FICE Romania, professor Toma Mares.

According to the document, FICE Romania is requesting the Ministry of Education and Research "the recourse by way of exception for the national exams 2020" to measures of organization and forms of carrying on such as continuing the training of students in grades 8, 12 (13) only remotely, also considering that they have at their disposal authorized tests, delivered consistently by the ministry, as training resources.

At the same time, the Federation proposes the single Baccalaureate session in the period already foreseen for the second session, in August, but also restructuring and resizing the tests of both national exams, so that it is possible to conduct national assessment tests in the same period in August.

In the cited document, FICE also calls on the MEC to take into account some average exam scores during the study cycles for which the national exams are taken, by similarly applying in high school the provision from the gymnasium to grant a share of the average exam scores of the general average exam scores in the exam average scores as a whole.

Another possibility stated in the cited document is "the waiver of the tests of both national examinations and exclusively considering, as a result of the national examination, the general average of the study cycle for which the examination is provided".