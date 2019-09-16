Final report on cybersecurity of implementing 5G tech in Romania will be tabled to CSAT

The report regarding the cybernetic security of implementing the 5G system in Romania, which saw the participation of several Romanian structures with competencies in national security, will be tabled with the Supreme Council for the Country's Defence (CSAT), where President Klaus Iohannis will have the opportunity to act in accordance with his political statements, said on Monday, the Minister of Communications and Information Society, Alexandru Petrescu, in the plenum of the Parliament.

"According to the Memorandum the Romanian Government signed, at a government level, with the American Administration, I would remind the colleagues with the PNL [National Liberal Party] that their own candidate that they support blindly and deafly, because otherwise they'd have heard that on August 13 the president-candidate Klaus Iohannis said that the subject that regards the cybernetic security of implementing 5G should be a subject on the agenda of the CSAT, reason for which I can tell you that in a parallel path with everything that I have told you in this 'Government Hour' there was another path, started at the beginning of August 2019, where the positions of different actors involved in the cybernetic security for implementing 5G were integrated, the discussion holding the top of the agenda on many of the forums and structures that regard national security and I assure you that from my point of view a final document will reach the table of the CSAT, where the President of Romania will have the occasion to do as he says, will have the occasion to materialize his political statements, giving thus the possibility for this memorandum and the clauses within to find a legal perimeter of regulation so they become effective," Alexandru Petrescu stated.

The Minister of Communications emphasized that the Government, not the president, signed with the US Administration the memorandum in Washington and told the Oppositions' MPs that the security of the 5G system is a very sensible subject.

The Romanian ambassador in Washington and the US ambassador in Bucharest signed in the US capital, on August 20, a memorandum regarding the rigorous evaluation of suppliers to ensure the security of implementing 5G technology.