Finance minister signs continuation of 'New House' program; ceiling remains at 2021 level

The finance minister signed on Friday the continuation of the "New House" program and the ceiling allocated this year will be at the level of last year.

Also, the launch of the SME Prosumer program for SMEs could take place next week, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu announced in a press conference on Friday.

"Today we also signed the continuation of the 'New House' program, the granting of the ceiling for this year, which will be maintained at the level of last year in the first phase and, depending on the evolution of the programs, we will supplement the ceilings. What I would like is for them to meet the demand from the beneficiaries so that we can supplement these programs. We worked on these programs with the business milieu. They came from the discussions with the business community and were included in the government program, but we also worked to ensure that these programs are properly placed in the economy. We ensure the funding for these programs through the three funds available at the level of the Romanian state: the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises, the Romanian Counter-Guarantee Fund and the Rural Credit Guarantee Fund, because I believe we need to bring the financing as close as possible to the beneficiaries, through the tools we have and which are available at the level of the various ministries," said Caciu.

According to him, another very important program is underway, namely the SME Prosumer program for SMEs.

"This program, which will be dual-funded, on the one hand from the Romanian state's funds, guarantees, granted for loans, but also from European funds from the Modernization Fund, will ensure the companies the possibility to purchase and install photovoltaic panels and become prosumers, energy providers eventually. It is a long-awaited program, and I think it will be promoted next week," said the finance minister.

At the same time, he announced the launch of four new programs to support the economy, with a total of six programs bringing to market in the first quarter over 17 billion lei.

In addition, the ceilings for this year for SME Invest and Agro SME Invest programs amounting to 10 billion lei have been approved, in addition to which four new programs will be launched: SME Prod, with a guarantee ceiling of 1.5 billion lei and a state aid scheme of 268 million lei, Rural Invest, with a guarantee ceiling of 2.5 billion lei and a guarantee scheme of 530 million lei, Garant Construct, with a ceiling with guarantees of 2.5 billion lei and a state aid scheme of 495 million lei, and Innovation, with a ceiling of guarantees of 1 billion lei and a state aid scheme of 214 million lei, Agerpres informs.