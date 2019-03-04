Finance Ministry: Romania receives France's support for joining OECD

Romania received France's support for joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), reads a press release issued by the Ministry of Public Finance on Monday for AGERPRES.

The institution also states that a possible membership to this organization means increasing the confidence in the Romanian economy of both the major economies of the world (USA, China, Japan, etc) as well as of the countries in the region with European aspirations, such as the Republic of Moldova, Macedonia, Albania and Serbia, but also the implicit global recognition of the status of a functioning market economy.

"A possible accession of Romania to the OECD involves a number of advantages such as: increasing the confidence in the Romanian economy of the world's big economies (USA, China, Japan, etc) as well as of the states in the region with European aspirations, such as the Republic of Moldova, Macedonia, Albania, Serbia etc; access to OECD instruments and economic decision-making centers and the possibility of contributing to global economic governance; receiving public policy assistance from OECD members by undertaking regular assessments of Romania's policies in specific areas (peer reviews); Romania's membership to the exclusive club of developed economies and implicit global recognition of the status of a functioning market economy and strengthened democracy, with a positive impact on the country's rating and the attraction of foreign investment," the quoted release informs.

In this context, the Ministry of Finance announced that Romania has received France's support for joining the OECD.

"I thank my colleague and friend Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister of Public Finances, for the sincere promise of solid support for Romania's OECD candidacy, support materialized in a letter to Mr. Angel Guarria, Secretary-General of the OECD. It is further proof that the European partners appreciate the work of the Romanian Government within the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and we are recognized as an equal partner within the European community," Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said.

Established in 1961, the OECD plays a counseling role for the governments of the highly developed countries in terms of economic, social and governance policy. The 36 OECD member states together hold about 60pct of the world economy, 70pct of world trade and 20pct of the world's population.