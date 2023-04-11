FinMin Caciu borrows 150 billion RON in 2022, a historic level (PNL)

Last year, the minister of Finance borrowed 150 billion RON, a historic level, and he cannot blame National Agency for Tax Administration (ANAF) and collection for the "hole" in the budget, National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Dan Vilceanu declared, on Tuesday, in plenary sitting.

"Mr. Caciu took over the mandate at the MF in 2021, November, inheriting a deficit of 4.7% of GDP and in the last month he managed to make 2% of GDP more and we finished the year with 6.7. (.. .) The pandemic was a complicated moment for the whole country. It seems that only for the PSD is a reason to praise everything that happened then and you brag about the suffering of the Romanians. Nobody wanted the pandemic to come and we took the measures that you continue today, too," said the PNL deputy, at the Government Question Time debate, to which Minister Caciu was invited.

"Mr. Caciu, last year you borrowed 150 billion RON. It is a historic level, Romania has never borrowed 150 billion RON in one year. And one more thing: you paid 30 billion RON in interest, be careful, how much did the liberal governments pay in two years - in one year we paid 14 billion RON and in one year 17 billion RON in interest. You paid 30 in a single year and this year it seems you are reaching 40, which is not a cause for praise and you don't want to talk about it. And, to conclude in a more practical, more concrete way: Mr. Caciu, you can't blame ANAF and the collection. You made the budget law, you have established the expenses in your budget," Vilceanu conveyed to the minister of Finance.