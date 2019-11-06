 
     
FinMin Citu: So far, the budget execution is concerning, 10-month execution will show increase in deficit

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
florin citu

The budget execution so far is worrying, we will continue to have an increase on the deficit at 10-month and the situation confirms our greatest fears, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu told a news conference on Wednesday.

"The budget execution so far is worrying. We will still have an increase on the deficit at 10-month. The situation confirms our greatest fears regarding the budget situation. I will present all the data next week in a press conference. Moreover, I want to announce you that I signed the postponement of the contest for the ANAF [the National Agency for Fiscal Administration], until March next year," Citu stated.

The general consolidated budget ended the first nine months of this year with a deficit increasing to 2.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 26.97 billion lei, respectively, a figure which represents an increase of 60 percent against the same period of last year, the data recently published by the Public Finance Ministry showed.

Between January-September 218, the consolidated budget recorded a 16.8 billion lei deficit, 1.77 percent of the GDP, respectively.

