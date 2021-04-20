FinMin Nazare: EU Council has adopted regulation on setting up Cyber Centre in Bucharest

The Council of the European Union on Tuesday adopted the regulation for the establishment of the Cyber Centre in Bucharest, the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, made the announcement on Facebook.

"The Council of the European Union today adopted the regulation establishing the Cyber Centre in Bucharest. At home, we have already started the operationalization procedures within the interinstitutional working group coordinated by the Ministry of Finance, and today's Council decision represents an important step towards fulfilling this objective," Nazare wrote on the social network.

Thus, after the final adoption of the regulation by the European Parliament and its publication in the Official Journal of the EU, "we are going to put Romania on the map of European agencies and build here an important pole of technological expertise in cybersecurity", agerpres.ro confirms.

The European Council on Tuesday adopted the regulation establishing the Centre of Competences in the field of cybersecurity, to be based in Bucharest, in Romania, the next step being the final adoption by the European Parliament, it is shown in a press release of the Council.

The EU intends to increase the security of the Internet and other key networks and computer systems by setting up a Cybersecurity Competence Centre to pool investment in cybersecurity research, technology and industrial development. The new body will be based in Bucharest, will receive financing for cybersecurity via the Horizon Europe programme and the Digital Europe programme.

This "European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Centre" will collaborate with a network of national coordination centres designated by the Member States.

The Competence Center will work closely with the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA).

The vote on Tuesday, by written procedure, means that the Council will adopt its position at first reading. The legislative act must now be adopted by the European Parliament in second reading before being published in the Official Journal of the EU. The regulation will enter into force 20 days after its publication.