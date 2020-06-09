FinMin: Next Generation EU, ambitious economic recovery tool, a symbol of unity, solidarity

Next Generation EU, worth EUR 750 billion, is an ambitious economic recovery tool, which we must put into practice quickly and efficiently, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday in the videoconference of the Economic and Financial Council (ECOFIN).

"The allocation key for the Member States, the timetable for the commitment of funds, the relationship with the European Semester and the avoidance of a lengthy bureaucratic process, the conditions for the repayment of loans committed by the European Union are, in our view, elements that need to be carefully analysed in order for the recovery instrument to achieve its purpose and the results obtained to be as good and fair as possible," said the minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, according to a ministry release sent to AGERPRES.

The positive aspects of the instrument proposed by the European Commission mentioned by Minister Florin Citu are the share of the grants (500 billion euros), the focus on the main challenges facing the European Union and their resolution through structural reforms and investments. He also stressed that there are some issues that require further analysis, emphasizing the importance of not prolonging the discussions, so that funds can be accessed as soon as possible.