FinMin Teodorovici: Romania's BVB being reclassified as Secondary Emerging market, historic decision by FTSE Russell

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has been promoted by FTSE Russell to the Secondary Emerging market status, from Frontier market status, which means an acknowledgement of the progress made by the market capital in Romania, Finance Minister Teodorovici said Thursday night.

"The FTSE Russell announcement today [e.n. - Thursday] is a historic decision for Romania, a new step to achieving a country project I have very much insisted on in the last years, and which is also connected to the Euro currency joining process. The Romanian capital market enters a more select club of the related stock exchanges, equivalent to the Ťinvestment gradeť category our country benefits in the rating agencies' classification and now has the opportunity to contribute more to the capitalisation of the real Romanian economy. Today's decision is both a battle won after 5 years of hard work in backing the BVB passing to the Ťemerging marketť status and an important achievement for any future governing regardless of its political colour," Eugen Teodorovici said.Minister Teodorovici deems that this FTSE Russell decision reflects our country's favourable macroeconomic framework, the trustworthiness the Romanian economy enjoys from investors and the outstanding steps the authorities have made to increase the Bucharest Stock Exchange attractiveness.