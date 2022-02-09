First convoys of US military equipment expected in Romania this evening

The first components of military equipment of the US detachment that will be called Task Force (TF) Cougar are expected to enter Romania this evening through the Nadlac checking point in Arad County, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN).

The vehicles in the convoy, escorted by special Military Police vehicles, will travel from Arad to Mihail Kogalniceanu, Constanta County, via - Deva - Sibiu - Ramnicu Valcea - Pitesti, and Bucharest.

The ministry said that, for smooth traffic, the Military Police will order measures to secure traffic fluency and to inform the drivers on possible road restrictions.

TF Cougar will be made up mainly of 2nd Squadron / 2nd Cavalry Regiment soldiers, who will use Stryker armoured personnel carriers, and additional troops of other specialties from the regiment's battalions (artillery, engineering, support), Agerpres.ro informs.

The rest of the combat equipment as well as the soldiers of the battalion will arrive in Romania afterwards.

The US Department of Defence announced last week that 1,000 US forces would be repositioned from Germany to Romania.

"As a part of our broader effort to demonstrate our commitment to our NATO Allies and deter Russian aggression, the United States is repositioning a Stryker squadron of approximately 1,000 U.S. service members already in the European theater to Romania. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, a mounted unit based in Vilseck, Germany, will send a combined arms force equipped with wheeled armored fighting vehicles to deter aggression and enhance our defensive capabilities in frontline Allied states during this period of elevated risk. These forces will augment the more than 900 U.S. service members already on regular rotation in Romania," according to a fact sheet posted on the website of the US Embassy in Bucharest.