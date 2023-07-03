First edition of training programme on building resilience to disinformation kicks off on Monday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in collaboration with the International Development Cooperation Agency - RoAid, launched on Monday the first edition of the training programme "Building resilience to disinformation in a changing communication environment".

The programme is dedicated to representatives of public administrations and media in sub-Saharan African countries. The official opening of the programme was attended by the Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies, Traian Hristea, and the Director of the International Development Cooperation Agency - RoAid, Daniela Dobre, MAE informs.

In his speech, the Secretary of State stressed the importance of truth in building solid and respectful relations between states. He also underlined the relevance of the topics addressed in the training programme, especially in the context of the war in Ukraine, expressing his confidence that it will become a flagship project in terms of development assistance provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The programme will run until 7 July and will bring together participants from nine African countries: Kenya, Tanzania, Mauritania, South Africa, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Namibia, Ghana and Nigeria, as well as representatives of public institutions in Romania.

The course is in line with Romania's ongoing commitments to the African countries and supports the shared democratic values.

The training programme "Building resilience to disinformation in a changing communication environment" is fully funded from the 2023 MAE development assistance budget.

The project is included in the 2023 Annual Plan for International Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance, approved by the Romanian Government. The implementation of the project is carried out in collaboration with the International Development Cooperation Agency.