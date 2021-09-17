Florin Citu, at UDMR Congress: We need stability more than ever

Romania needs stability more than ever and the policy must be made only in the interest of the citizen, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday during the UDMR Congress.

"We will be in power for four years. Challenge accepted. I am glad to be with you today and it is an invitation I gladly accepted and it is normal to be so because this is what happens when you have a partner you know you can rely on. Stability is very important when you want to build something - and you have seen that, especially when it comes to governance. Regardless of negotiations and everyone's wishes, it is essential to know that at the end of the day, the person you are talking to does not threaten, does not blackmail, does not take their toys and goes home. UDMR is this partner you can rely on," Florin Citu underlined.

According to the Prime Minister, now more than ever, the Government must show that it has a clear vision, especially in pandemic conditions.The head of the Executive brought to mind that his objectives have not changed in these eight and a half months, the reforms will continue, and he called for stability."(...) That is why I appreciate now, more than ever, the responsibility of the UDMR. The UDMR has understood that, through cooperation and dialogue, important steps can be taken in the stability of the political system and democratic principles and values can be promoted," the prime minister mentioned.