Flu death toll reaches 39 in Romania

morga

The number of flu deaths this season reached 39 so far, the National Centre for the Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute announced on Tuesday.

The latest persons to die from flu-related causes are three women - ages 81, 65 and 67, respectively, from the counties of Alba, Prahova and Iasi, and a 62-year-old man from Bistrita-Nasaud County. Two of the women were confirmed with the influenza A(H1)pdm09 virus, the third fell victim to the A virus with pending subtyping, and the man was infected by a not yet subtyped A virus.

All four had pre-existing medical conditions and three had not been vaccinated.

