Foreign Minister Odobescu welcomes UK Ambassador Noble on farewell visit

Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania Andrew Noble was welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu on Friday.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Luminita Odobescu voiced her appreciation for the very good level of Romanian-British cooperation.

"The bilateral strategic partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom encompasses both the political-diplomatic, economic, sectoral, human relations and security cooperation dimensions. The Romanian official also highlighted the special significance of the visit of His Majesty King Charles III to Romania in June this year," the source said.

In turn, Ambassador Andrew Noble mentioned the very dynamic bilateral relations and highlighted their development potential.

The two officials reiterated their common interest in supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, as well as in strengthening the defence and deterrence posture on the Eastern flank, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also thanked Ambassador Andrew Noble for his mandate in Romania and congratulated him for his entire diplomatic career.

Ambassador Andrew Noble has been at the diplomatic mission in Bucharest since August 2018.