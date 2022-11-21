Foreign Ministry disapproves of Viktor Orban's gesture: Attitude in contrast to openness, relaunch of bilateral dialogue

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest its firm disapproval of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's gesture, who appeared with a scarf with the map of Greater Hungary printed on it at the football match between Hungary and Greece's national teams.

According to the MAE, the attitude of the Hungarian official is "in obvious contrast to the atmosphere of openness and relaunch of the bilateral dialogue manifested on the occasion of the recent consultations that the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs had in Budapest, both with his Hungarian counterpart and with the Hungarian Prime Minister''.

"As a result of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Mr. Viktor Orban's wearing a scarf with the map of Greater Hungary printed on it at the football match between Hungary and Greece's national teams, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed to the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest the firm disapproval of the gesture of the Hungarian official, the attitude being in obvious contrast to the atmosphere of openness and relaunching of the bilateral dialogue manifested on the occasion of the recent consultations that the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs had in Budapest, both with his Hungarian counterpart and with the Hungarian Prime Minister'', the MAE informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The MAE shows that "any revisionist manifestation, regardless of the form it takes, is unacceptable, contrary to the current realities and the commitments undertaken jointly by Romania and Hungary to build a bilateral relationship within the defining parameters of the basic instrument that governs the relationship bilateral, namely the Treaty on understanding, cooperation and good neighborliness between Romania and the Republic of Hungary, signed in Timisoara, on September 16, 1996, and respectively of the Strategic Partnership, which, this year, marks two decades''. AGERPRES